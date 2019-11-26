Home

Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Resurrection Cemetery
9571 High St.
Lewis Center, OH
Diana Giffen


1943 - 2019
Giffen, Diana
Diana M. Giffen, 76, of Henderson, NV, passed away Nov. 4, 2019, at St. Rose Dominican Hospital. She was born June 25, 1943, in Brooklyn, NY, to James and Rose (Oliveto) Miele. She graduated from New Hyde Park Memorial High School in 1960. After receiving an associate degree from a New York business school, she worked as a fashion design consultant for J.C. Penney Co. in Manhattan. She moved to Columbus in 1966 after marrying her husband, Robert. Diana was a longtime volunteer for the Northern Columbus Athletic Association and also served as its head soccer commissioner, organizing more than 2,400 young athletes. She also enjoyed volunteering to support her children in school. After they retired to Henderson in 2001, she always looked forward to participating in neighborhood euchre and Ohio State University football clubs, and to spending time with her grandchildren. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Robert; daughter, Christine (Christopher) Cordi; son, Craig (Julanne); and grandchildren, Shawn Cordi, Abigail, Joshua, and Zachary. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister Joan Miele. A funeral mass was held on Nov. 7 at St. Thomas More Catholic Community Church in Henderson. A local service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30, at Resurrection Cemetery, 9571 High St., Lewis Center. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2019
