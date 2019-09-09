|
Forrester, Diana Hannon
1943 - 2019
Diana Hannon Forrester, age 76, passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Mt. Carmel Grove City. She was a 1961 graduate of Grove City High School she went on to graduate from The Ohio State University with a degree in Home Economics. Diana was a part of the Southwestern City School Board for 18 years. She is preceded in death by her husband of 32 years, William Forrester, son Shawn Hannon, son-in-law Harvey Chaffin. Diana is survived by her children, Scott (Kelly) Forrester, Erin Chaffin, Quinn (Stefanie) Hannon; daughter-in-law, Jamie Hannon; 6 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, and as her great-grandchildren said "Grandma's boyfriend", John Lester. Diana was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Grove City, Grove City Writer's Club, and the "Forties Group". A memorial gathering will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Grove City, 4227 Broadway from 1-3 pm Thursday, September 12, 2019, where a memorial service will be held at 3 pm with Pastor Robert Tolar officiating. Arrangements by Schoedinger Grove City Chapel. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to sign her online guest book or to leave a special memory or story. Donations may be sent to NAMI, 1225 #125 Dublin Rd., Columbus, OH 43215. Reference Veterans Court in the memo line.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 10, 2019