Hughes, Diana
Diana Hughes, 78, formerly of Groveport, OH, passed away peacefully on May 29, 2020 at her home in Johns Creek, GA. A funeral and memorial service will be held at the Reynoldsburg United Methodist Church at 1636 Graham Road, Reynoldsburg, OH on August 29, 2020 at 11am-12pm. Rev. Jeff Greenway will be officiating. Facemasks and social distancing protocols will be maintained at all times. For those wishing to attend online, Diana's services will be livestreamed at 11am on the 29th at: https://reynoldsburgumc.com/memorial
. Diana was born in Oak Hill, OH to George and Vivian Sharp on June 29, 1941. She graduated from Oak Hill High School in 1959 and attended the University of Rio Grande. She began her career working for the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Washington, DC, spent more than 40 years working for private and public companies in finance, accounting, administration, and later retired from Nationwide Insurance in Columbus. She adored The Buckeyes, jigsaw puzzles, her awesome dogs, her church, card club friends, Hawaii, Elvis, and especially her children, 22 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, and her loving husband of 27 years, Larry Hughes. Diana is preceded in death by her parents George and Viv, her younger sister Georgia (Sharp) Pettigrew, and her stepson Charles Hughes. Survivors include her two children, Dena (Smith) Webb of Glenford, OH, Dane Smith of Rancho Santa Fe, CA; her seven wonderful stepchildren, Eugene, Larry Jr., Patricia, David, Deborah, Ronald, and Marshall; and her husband, Larry. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Nationwide Children's Hospital (https://www.nationwidechildrens.org/giving
) or American Red Cross (https://www.redcross.org/donate/donation.html/
)