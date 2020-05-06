Hypes, Diana
Diana Hypes, 72, of Reynoldsburg, died May 2 in Mt. Carmel East Hospital, Reynoldsburg following an extended illness. Diana had worked as an insurance underwriter with several different insurance companies throughout the Columbus area over the years. Private services will be held at a time of the family's choosing at Harper Funeral Home, Beallsville. To view Diana's complete obituary or offer condolences visit www.harperfh.net.
Diana Hypes, 72, of Reynoldsburg, died May 2 in Mt. Carmel East Hospital, Reynoldsburg following an extended illness. Diana had worked as an insurance underwriter with several different insurance companies throughout the Columbus area over the years. Private services will be held at a time of the family's choosing at Harper Funeral Home, Beallsville. To view Diana's complete obituary or offer condolences visit www.harperfh.net.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 6 to May 7, 2020.