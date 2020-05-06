Diana Hypes
Hypes, Diana
Diana Hypes, 72, of Reynoldsburg, died May 2 in Mt. Carmel East Hospital, Reynoldsburg following an extended illness. Diana had worked as an insurance underwriter with several different insurance companies throughout the Columbus area over the years. Private services will be held at a time of the family's choosing at Harper Funeral Home, Beallsville. To view Diana's complete obituary or offer condolences visit www.harperfh.net.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 6 to May 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
