Kopf, Diana L.
1959 - 2020
Diana L. Kopf (AKA: Diane), of Westerville, OH. She was born in Wellsburg, WV. on March 29, 1959 and passed on May 16, 2020. For full obituary and to leave condolences please visit www.morelandfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 20 to May 21, 2020.