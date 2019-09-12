|
McKee, Diana
April 4, 1946 - September 7, 2019 Diana Maryellen McKee was born April 4, 1946 in Plattsburgh, NY. She was the daughter of Colonel James O. McKee and Ellen R. McKee. She graduated from Fairborn High School in 1964 in Fairborn, Ohio. She went on to graduate with her Bachelor's and Master's Degrees from The Ohio State University. In 1983, she married John Jacobs; the couple lived in Upper Arlington, Ohio, where Diana would live most of her adult life. They had one son, Kyle. Diana was a public servant, working as a social worker in both industry and private practice for over 30 years. Outside of her career, she enthusiastically enjoyed being a mother to Kyle and a grandmother to Lena. In retirement, Diana enjoyed cooking up new recipes, maintaining her home garden, crafting, spending time with friends and loved ones and watching movies. She is survived by her son, Kyle McKee and his wife, Erin; grandchildren, Lena McKee with another grandchild to be delivered in November; sisters, Susan C. Abbey of Ashburn, VA and Marden C. Cullumber of Purcellville, VA; numerous nieces and nephews; and dear friends, Joni and Bob Obrecht and Eve and Jim Brown. Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 22 from 4-6 p.m. at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Rd. in Upper Arlington, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, September 23. To share a favorite memory of Diana, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 16, 2019