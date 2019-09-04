Home

Underwood Funeral Home
703 East Fifth Street
Marysville, OH 43040
(937)-642-7039
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
4:00 PM
Underwood Funeral Home
703 East Fifth Street
Marysville, OH 43040
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
6:00 PM
Underwood Funeral Home
703 East Fifth Street
Marysville, OH 43040
Graveside service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Glen Eden Lutheran Memorial Park
35667 West Eight Mile Road
Livonia, MI
Diana (Kusey) Somers


1920 - 2019
Diana (Kusey) Somers Obituary
Somers (Kusey), Diana
Diana Jane (Price) Somers, age 98, of Richwood, Ohio, formerly of Farmington Hills, Michigan, died Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Grady Memorial Hospital in Delaware, Ohio. She is survived by her daughter, Karen (Bill) Kusey of Richwood; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; a nephew; plus other close relatives and friends. Arrangements by Underwood Funeral Home, Marysville. Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army or Lutheran Deaf Mission Society. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 5, 2019
