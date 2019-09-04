|
|
Somers (Kusey), Diana
Diana Jane (Price) Somers, age 98, of Richwood, Ohio, formerly of Farmington Hills, Michigan, died Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Grady Memorial Hospital in Delaware, Ohio. She is survived by her daughter, Karen (Bill) Kusey of Richwood; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; a nephew; plus other close relatives and friends. Arrangements by Underwood Funeral Home, Marysville. Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army or Lutheran Deaf Mission Society. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 5, 2019