Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
5554 Karl Road
Columbus, OH 43229
(614) 436-9220
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
5554 Karl Road
Columbus, OH 43229
View Map
Diana Swindell


1941 - 2019
Diana Swindell Obituary
Swindell, Diana
1941 - 2019
Diana Lee Swindell was born in Kokomo, IN November 19, 1941 to LeRoy and Edith Tyler and died in Columbus, OH December 21, 2019. In her 78 years she lived a wonderful, varied life that made for great stories. She is survived by her only child, her daughter, Alisa Swindell of Chicago, IL. She is also survived by her three travel companions and a host of aunts, cousins, friends, and clients. A practicing Muslim since her conversion in 1996 she was buried at the Islamic Cemetery of Columbus on December 22, 2019. Diana was an entrepreneur and owned her own hair salon in the 1960s and kept up many small side-line businesses over years. She received her BA in Social Work and after working as an in-take social worker for a day care center Diana went on to dedicated herself to the mental health community as a social worker for Pathway Clubhouse for 32 years. She remained in this position until her health would no longer permit it in the early fall. Diana loved to cook (she was famous for her pineapple upside-down cake), try new food, read, travel with her friends, help people, and make a deal. A memorial will be held January 3, 2020 from 1:00-3:00 pm at the Schoedinger North Chapel, 5554 Karl Rd., Columbus, OH. The family asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made to a fund in support of Pathway Clubhouse activities. Checks should be made payable to Concord/Pathway and can be sent to: Pathway Clubhouse, 1203 E Broad St. Columbus, OH 43205. Please visit www.schoedinger,com to send messages of support to her family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 31, 2019
