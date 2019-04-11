|
|
Vedder, Diana
Diana Lee Vedder, age 63, of Liberty Township, passed away on April 7, 2019. She was born on July 8, 1955 in Columbus, Ohio to the late John and Gloria Young (nee Daughtery). On June 7, 1975 she married Robert "Bob" Vedder. She is survived by her husband, Bob; children, Shannon (Shay) Abrams and Rachel Vedder; also survived by numerous family and friends. Service will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 12-2 p.m. at the Avance Funeral Home and Crematory, 4976 Winton Rd., Fairfield, OH 45014. Memorial contributions may be made to SPCA, 3949 Colerain Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45223. For more information please visit www.avancefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 12, 2019