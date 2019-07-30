|
|
(Evansky) Wintermute, Diana
1964 - 2019
Diana (Evansky) Wintermute, age 64, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019. She is predeceased by her husband, parents and 1 brother. Diana is survived her 2 sisters; 1 brother; godparents, Marilyn and Bud Turpin; 3 nieces; 1 nephew; and special friend, Elaine Reed; as well as many extended family and friends. A celebration of life honoring Diana will be held Sunday, August 11, 2019 at 2 pm at Buckeye Lake State Park, Leib's Island. Services are entrusted to Newcomer Southwest Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio. Please visit our online guest book to leave a message for the family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 3 to Aug. 7, 2019