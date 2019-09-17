|
|
Bambenek, Diane
1948 - 2019
Diane L. Bambenek, 71, of Chillicothe, died unexpectedly 1:03 pm, Sunday, September 15, 2019, at the Adena Regional Medical Center. She was born July 20, 1948 in Princeton, WV to the late Walter and Marjorie Beck Nauman. On October 21, 1967 she married James P. Bambenek, who survives. Also surviving are her three daughters, Leanne (Mark) Pairan, Galloway, OH, Amy Bambenek, Wilmington, NC, and Jennifer (Tim) Rall, Marysville, OH; five grandchildren, Kayla, Tyler, Camden, Turner, and Bennett; a sister, Lynn Barber, Jacksonville, FL; a brother, Charles (Mary) Nauman, Faribault, MN; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a brother Paul Barber. Diane received her bachelor degree in horticulture from the Ohio State University, enjoyed gardening and was an active member of the Ross Co. Master Gardeners club. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church and the American Association of University Women. Spending time with her family and grandkids gave Diane the greatest joy. She looked forward to family weekends at Lake White, along with holidays and birthdays to spoil her grandkids. Funeral services will be held 1pm Monday at the Haller Funeral Home & Crematory, Chillicothe, OH. Rev. James Grove officiating. Burial will follow in Grandview Cemetery. Friends may call 11am-1pm Monday at Haller's. Memorial contributions may be made to the Good Samaritan Food Pantry, 255 N. Woodbridge Ave., Chillicothe, OH 45601. Her online memorial register is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 18, 2019