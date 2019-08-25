|
|
Berger, Diane
1938 - 2019
Diane Louise Berger, age 81, passed away on August 23, 2019. She was born August 19, 1938 to her parents Edward Henry Holliger Jr. and Pearl "MacDermand" Holliger in Cleveland, Ohio. Diane was a graduate of Avon Lake High School and continued her studies at The Ohio State University, where she earned her Bachelor's degree in Physical Therapy. She also met her husband Allan there, and they married on August 29, 1959. She was a long-standing member of Circleville Presbyterian Church, and was involved with Roundtown Players and Reader's theater for 40+ years. Diane enjoyed her work as a physical therapist at Berger Hospital for over 15 years. She was also a psycho-social dramatist for Paint Valley Mental Health for a number of years. Diane served as a chaplain for Berger Hospice, and went on to become an ordained minister where she presided over Heidleburg United, Hedges Chapel, St. Paul United Church of Christ and St. Michael's Church. Diane is preceded in death by her parents and her husband Allan Berger. She is survived by her her children Eric (Lori) Berger and Jennifer (Shaun) Brown; her grandchildren William Allan Brown, Ian Samuel Berger and Allyson Faith Berger; as well as her brother Edward Henry Holliger lll. Per her wishes, cremation will take place. Diane's memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 31st at 11am at Circleville Presbyterian Church located at 134 East Mound Street Circleville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ohio Health Berger Hospice or the Pickaway County Library. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a personal memory or condolence with Diane's family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 27, 2019