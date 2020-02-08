|
Boling, Diane
1941 - 2020
Diane Boling, age 78, of Westerville, passed away February 7, 2020 at First and Main of New Albany. Retired from the office of Dr. Don Dixon. Member of Central College Presbyterian Church. Survived by her husband of 56 years, Pat; daughter, Kim (Rob) DeMooy; grandchildren, Nick, Kaiti and Jordan Boling, Rachel and Emily DeMooy; sister-in-law, Trudy McDonough; brother-in-law, Jerry (Patricia) Boling; cousin, Marcia Bond. Preceded in death by her son, Jeff, parents, Dwight and Letha Hull and sister, Barb Edminster. Friends may call at the MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E. Schrock Road, Westerville, Monday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m.. Service will be held at Central College Presbyterian Church, 975 S. Sunbury Road, Westerville, Tuesday at 11 a.m., Rev. David M. Redding, officiating. Interment Blendon Central Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Central Diabetes Assn. or ..
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 9, 2020