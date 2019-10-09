Home

Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
614-866-6318
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
Diane Bulen-Rose


1954 - 2019
Diane Bulen-Rose Obituary
Bulen-Rose, Diane
1954 - 2019
Diane Sue Bulen-Rose, 65, passed away October 8, 2019. Diane was born on August 27, 1954 in Columbus, OH to the late Melvin and Mary (Perry) Bulen. She is also preceded in death by her sister June Bulen and bothers Butch Payne and Tony Payne. Diane is survived by her loving husband, Robert D. Rose; brother, David Payne; sister-in-law, Doris Castaneda; along with numerous nieces and nephews. Her family will receive friends on Friday, October 11, 2019 from 11AM-1PM at Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 E. Main St., Reynoldsburg, OH 43068, where her funeral service will be held at 1PM with Diane's nephew, John Payne officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Memorial messages may be sent to her family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 10, 2019
