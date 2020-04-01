|
Cook, Diane
On Monday, March 23, 2020, Diane Lynn Cook, loving sister, aunt, and great aunt, passed away at the age of 72. Diane was born on September 30, 1948 in Erie, Pennsylvania to Charles and Virginia Cook. She grew up in the small Pennsylvania community of North East, and other places around the world as a child in a military family. She received her B.S. and Master's degrees from The Ohio State University, and practiced as a clinical audiologist for decades in Columbus, Ohio. Gourmet home chef, world traveler, stranger to none, and friend to all that she came in contact with, Diane was full of life and energy. She was passionate about painting and art, an avid gardener, and lover of animals, especially her dogs. She had a lifelong love of sailing and adventure; of holidays, baking, and giving out presents; and of bold fashion choices. She was also always one to tell it like it is. She loved a good party, and frequently hosted her many friends at her house for gourmet meals. She brought joy and light to whatever community she was a part of, whether it be from her historic home on Smith Place in the Short North neighborhood of Columbus or in her retirement community on the banks of the Scioto River in Marble Cliff. Most recently, she, along with her brother Bryan, relocated to Louisville, Kentucky to be closer to family. Diane is survived by her brothers, Bryan and Larry; her sister-in-law, Christine; her niece and nephews, Amy, Brian, and Kirk; and her four great-nieces, Anna, Amelia, Louise, and Willeby; and her faithful canine companion, Pepper; in addition to many cousins and extended family. In the current environment of a national state of emergency, Diane's family believes that it would be safest and most prudent to delay a celebration of her life and funeral until later this year. An announcement will follow. At present, condolences may be sent to Bryan and Larry Cook at 2011 Woodford Place, Louisville, Kentucky 40205. In lieu of flowers, Diane would have appreciated that any donations be sent the Columbus Humane Society, 3015 Scioto Darby Executive Ct, Hilliard, OH 43026. We will always carry her vibrant memory in our hearts.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 2, 2020