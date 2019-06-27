Home

POWERED BY

Services
Evans Funeral Home - Columbus
4171 E. Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43227
614-237-2553
Resources
More Obituaries for Diane Cretsinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane Cretsinger


1966 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Diane Cretsinger Obituary
Cretsinger, Diane
1966 - 2019
Diane Cretsinger, age 52, Saturday, June 22, 2019, The Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital. Worked at Keurig Dr. Pepper for 32 years. Member of Daybreak Church, Etna, OH. Survived by mother, Sharon Cretsinger; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Preceded in death by father Donnie Gene Cretsinger and beloved pet dog Daisy. Diane's remains will be interred at the Harrison Township Cemetery in Scioto County, OH. Diane's Mother would like to make improvements to the cemetery and requests donations for this purpose in lieu of flowers. Please send memorial contributions directly to Sharon Crestsinger. Arrangements by EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now