Millikan, Diane E.
1943 - 2019
Diane E. (Gloyd) Millikan, age 76, of Westerville, passed away peacefully November 9, 2019 at Sunrise of Dublin assisted living facility. Formerly employed by AEP and retired from Moreland Funeral Home. Diane graduated from Grandview Heights High School in 1961 and was married to Larry Millikan in 1969. She and Larry were boaters and spent most of their leisure time on Lake Erie with many friends. Diane enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, and her pets, and she loved to dance. Survived by her step-daughters, Lori (Alan) Nowaczyk, Cathy (Sammy) Shimfessel and Wendy (Mike) Freimuller; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers, Jim (Chris) Gloyd and John (Susan) Gloyd; sister, Susan Gloyd; several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband, Larry Millikan, parents, Robert and Elouise Gloyd. Visitation will be held at MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E. Schrock Road, Westerville, Friday, November 22, 2019 from 1-2 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m. Rev. David Hogg, officiating. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the or to the Humane Society.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 13, 2019