|
|
Davis, Diane H.
1952 - 2019
Diane H. Davis, age 67, passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019. She was a beautician that owned and operated Today's Image for 25 years. Preceded in death by her parents Paul and Elaine Herbst. Survived by devoted and long suffering husband, Dennis; siblings, Paula (Kerry) Drake, Patty (John) Elswick, Kathy Herbst, John Herbst, Terry (Kelly) Herbst, Sue (Dale) Musilli, Joe Herbst and Matt Herbst; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; rambunctious dog, Sonny. Due to Diane's wishes there will be no services. Arrangements are by O. R. WOODYARD NORTHWEST CHAPEL 2900 Bethel Rd. Share at www.orwoodyard.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 13, 2019