|
|
Kirby, Diane
A graveside service for Diane Kirby, 77 of Newark, and a former Westerville resident will be held Thursday March 5, 2020 at 12 Noon at Glen Rest Memorial Estates, Reynoldsburg. Mrs. Kirby passed on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at her residence. She was born October 28, 1942 in Columbus, OH to Eugene A. and Dorothy B. (Horton) Glennan. Diane retired as an executive secretary from GE Abrasives in Worthington. Diane is survived by her husband, Lenny Kirby; daughters, Robin Anderson, Laurie (Mike) Lonto; sister, Marilyn (Richard) Weber; niece, Angela Weber; nephew, Todd (Tina) Weber. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother Robert H. Glennan. The family requests memorials to Celebrate Life Foundation C/o Bella Care Hospice, Westerville; New Hope Lutheran Church, Granville; or the Licking County Humane Society, Heath. The family has entrusted funeral services to the Newark Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 1850 West Main St., Newark, OH. Online condolences may be expressed at www.vocfh.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 4, 2020