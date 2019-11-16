|
Burns, Diane Madeline
Diane Madeline Burns, passed away peacefully at her home in Columbus, Ohio on Thursday, November 14, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. Preceded in death by Madeline Catherine Burns, Angus Ross Burns, and James Lonborg (dad). She is survived by her loving husband, Bill Lonborg; and special friends, Dave, Tom and Donna. She was born in Montreal, Quebec, Canada and moved to Toronto, Ontario with her mother after Diane graduated from high school. She received her BA degree in Business from the University of Toronto and her MBA from Otterbein University. She worked as an accountant in Canada and the United States. Diane was an avid reader, loved to knit, and enjoyed travelling around the world. She also geocached using the name candlelady. She was a caring person and was willing to help anyone in need. She was an active and committed member of the Karl Road Baptist Church. Family will receive friends on Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 5-7 PM at SCHOEDINGER NORTH Funeral Home, 5554 Karl Road. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 11 AM at Karl Road Baptist Church, 5750 Karl Road. Friends are invited to Food and Fellowship immediately following the Funeral Service, with procession to Union Cemetery at 1:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made out to FRAXA Research Foundation. Visit www.schoedinger.com to extend condolences to Diane's family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 17, 2019