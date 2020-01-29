|
Hoskinson, Diane Marie
1974 - 2020
Diane Marie Hoskinson, a project manager for the Ohio Department of Medicaid, died suddenly of complications due to the flu on Monday, Jan. 27, in Mount Carmel Medical Center Grove City. She was 45. Mrs. Hoskinson was born in Columbus and lived in the Columbus area all her life. Most recently, she resided with her family in Grove City. She attended Darbydale Elementary School, Pleasant View Middle School and Bishop Ready High School. Mrs. Hoskinson earned a bachelor's degree in communications from Kent State University and began her public government career with the Medina County child support enforcement agency. She worked for the Franklin County Child Support Agency before joining the state in March 2005 as a budget analyst for the Ohio Office of Child Support. Most recently, she was a project manager for the Ohio Benefits Systems of the Department of Medicaid. Earnika A. Pitts, chief of staff for the Medicaid Department, said, "Diane was the glue that kept everything together and running smoothly on her team. She was the jack of all trades and could tell anyone anything with regards to the Ohio Benefits system at a moment's notice. She always made time to explain things when needed and would drop what she was doing if someone needed help." Mrs. Hoskinson was a devoted mother, wife, daughter, sister and aunt. She will be missed by everyone who knew her. She is survived by her husband, Van; two sons, Ian Bocciarelli and Logan Hoskinson; two daughters, Felicia Hoskinson and Karsen Arbogast; her parents, Katherine and Robert Ruth; a brother, John Ruth; a sister, Cynthia Legue; a sister-in-law, Bonnie Ruth; a brother-in-law, Rick Legue; six nieces, Alexandra Legue, Lauren Ruth, Leah Ruth, Anna Legue, Jenna Ruth and Sophie Legue; two nephews, Jacob Legue and Luke Ruth; and a grandson, Layton Hoskinson. Visiting hours will be Friday, Jan. 31, from 1-3 and from 5-8 p.m. in the SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 2697 Columbus St., Grove City. A funeral service will be held Saturday, Feb. 1, at 10:30 a.m. in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 3730 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio. Online guest book may be signed at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020