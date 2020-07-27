Zubal, Diane Marie
1944 - 2020
Diane Marie Zubal, age 76, of North Royalton, OH, passed away on July 25, 2020 at Mt. Carmel/St. Ann's Hospital. She was born on May 28, 1944 to the late Sylvia (Penney) and Eano Hytian in Cleveland, OH. Diane is survived by sons, David Zubal and Daniel (Katie) Zubal; grandchildren, Cadence Zubal; ex-husband, Roger Zubal; many cousins and friends. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by sister Ruth Ann Tanner, uncle Robert Penney, cousin Charles "Skeeter" Otis Penney. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
, Grand Central Station, P.O. Box 4777, New York, NY 10163-4777. Messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.NewcomerColumbus.com