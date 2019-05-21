|
McCorkle, Diane
Diane S. McCorkle, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019, in her Columbus, Ohio home. A native of Cleveland, Ohio, Diane graduated from Laurel School, and earned B.A. and M.A. degrees in English from The Ohio State University. She will be remembered for her intellect, sense of humor, and generous spirit. Diane is preceded in death by her parents Carrie (Banks) and Charles McCorkle, and brother Bobby McCorkle. She is survived by her sons, Charles and Ian McCorkle-Reed; sister, Linda McCorkle; an aunt, Dorothy Banks; close friends, the Griffins and Phil Jenkins, and relatives and other friends. Visiting hours Friday, May 24, from 4-7 pm, with a Service of Remembrance and Celebration of Diane's Life at 7pm, at EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 E. Broad St., Columbus, OH. Visit www.egan-ryan.com to offer condolences and view the full obituary.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 22, 2019