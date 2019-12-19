|
Phillips, Diane
1946 - 2019
Diane Vorys Phillips, born November 15, 1946, in Columbus, Ohio, died on Sunday, December 15, 2019, in Stanwood, Washington, following a valiant struggle against the devastating and painful effects of metastatic lung cancer. Preceded in death by her mother Cecile Carpenter Vorys, and father John Werner Vorys. Survived by her husband of 51 years, Richard D. Phillips, Stanwood, Washington; son, Christopher (Heather) Phillips, Detroit Lakes, Minnesota; daughter, Melissa Phillips, Arlington, Washington; grandsons, Brodie and Finn Phillips; sisters, Margo Vorys McCool and Jeanny Vorys Simaitis; and brother, John C. Vorys. Diane was raised in Bexley, Ohio, attended the Columbus School for Girls and graduated from Bexley High School. After spending two years at Ohio University, Diane graduated with a BA from Bemidji State University in Minnesota and earned an MA in mathematics from Eastern Washington University in Washington. In addition to teaching secondary mathematics at Rogers High School in Spokane, Washington, Diane worked with Rick in jointly operating a successful educational consulting firm for 15 years before they both retired from the business in 2019. The family wishes to thank the staff of the Josephine Care Community for excellent end of life care. A Memorial Service will be held in Columbus sometime in 2020. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make charitable contributions to the NARAL, Planned Parenthood or a . To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019