Rush, Diane
1934 - 2020
Diane Joan Rush, 85, of Westerville, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. Retired from Riverside Hospital as a Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant. Magician and bird trainer. Wildlife rehabilitator. Volunteer at the Columbus Zoo. Square Dancer (Westerville Promenaders). Loving Wife, Mother, and Grandmother. She was the type of mom, if you were friends with one of her kids then as far as she was concerned, you were one of her kids too. She was a person who had time for everybody. Member of St. Paul Catholic Church. Preceded in death by sister Janice Williams and brother-in-law Joseph Egitton. Survived by her husband, Charles; children, Diane (Joe) Green, Charles (Marlene) Rush and Michael (Corinna) Rush; brothers, Harry (Mary) Mott and Roger (Kathleen) Mott; sister, Kay Egitton; (Tom Williams); 9 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Friends may call 4-7PM Friday, February 7, 2020 at HILL FUNERAL HOME, Westerville. Mass of Christian Burial 10AM Saturday at St Paul Catholic Church. Fr. Charlie Klinger Celebrant. Remembrances can be shared at www.HillFuneral.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 5, 2020