Dianna Barrett


1943 - 2020
Dianna Barrett Obituary
Barrett, Dianna
Dianna Scarpitti Barrett. November 9, 1943 – April 17, 2020. Preceded in death by parents Romeo and Lorine Scarpitti. Dianna is survived by husband, Gary Barrett; children, Lori (Russ) Baker, Rob (Patty) Brenneman, Ryan (Andrea) Brennman; grandchildren, Nathan and Sara Baker, Alex, Morgan, Tyler and Nora Brenneman; brother, Nicholas Scarpitti; and sister, Eleanor (Mike) Mileusnich; many nieces and nephews. Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the . Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Richard H. Keenan Funeral Home, Fairport, NY.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 26, 2020
