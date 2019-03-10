|
Butler, Dianna
1958 - 2019
Dianna Lynn Butler, went Home to be with the Lord on Friday, March 8, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. A retired State of Ohio employee and Central High School Alum. She was born March 29, 1958 to the late Pauline (Butler) Berry and Arthur Grace. She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Bertha (Williams) Howard; uncles, Pete Howard and George (Jake) Butler; and brother, Paul Stanley Butler. She is survived by her 3 children, Phillip Butler, Dianna Butler, and Vanessa Butler; brother, Samuel Phillip Berry; 11 granchildren, Kendra Stabler, Rhenedra Whatley, Deon Crockett, Sharae Harris, Skylar Butler, Latrell P. Butler, Aaliyah Butler, Piah Butler, Tyliona Rudder, Anthony Rudder Jr., and Karver Rudder; 12 great grandchildren; nephew, Daedalys Wilson; niece, Karima Berry; and special cousins, John Lawrence McGinnis and Kim Butler. Visitation 4:00pm and Memorial Service 5:00pm Wednesday March 13, 2019 at Promise Land Believers Fellowship Assemblies 3643 Olde Ridenour Rd., Gahanna, OH 43230. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH 2500 Cleveland Ave. There will also be a Birthday Celebration for Dianna on March 29th. Contact the family for more information. To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to The BUTLER Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 11, 2019