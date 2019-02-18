|
|
Runyon, Dianna
1956 - 2019
Dianna Lee Runyon, 62, of Baltimore, Ohio and formerly of Columbus, passed away on Thursday, February 14, 2019. Dianna is survived by her mother, Carrie Runyon; uncle, John Runyon; many cousins; and special friends, Tawana Thorn and Nancy Holzemer. Dianna was preceded in death by her father Russell Runyon. Funeral service will be held at 1 pm Thursday at the JOHNSON-SMITH FUNERAL HOME, 207 S. Main St, Baltimore, Ohio 43105. Burial will follow in Basil Memorial Cemetery, Baltimore. Family and friends may visit from 6-8 pm Wednesday at the funeral home. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 19, 2019