Johnson-Smith Funeral Home
207 S Main Street
Baltimore, OH 43105-1427
(740) 862-4157
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Dianna Runyon


Dianna Runyon Obituary
Runyon, Dianna
1956 - 2019
Dianna Lee Runyon, 62, of Baltimore, Ohio and formerly of Columbus, passed away on Thursday, February 14, 2019. Dianna is survived by her mother, Carrie Runyon; uncle, John Runyon; many cousins; and special friends, Tawana Thorn and Nancy Holzemer. Dianna was preceded in death by her father Russell Runyon. Funeral service will be held at 1 pm Thursday at the JOHNSON-SMITH FUNERAL HOME, 207 S. Main St, Baltimore, Ohio 43105. Burial will follow in Basil Memorial Cemetery, Baltimore. Family and friends may visit from 6-8 pm Wednesday at the funeral home. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 19, 2019
