Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Dianna Wheeler


1951 - 2020
Dianna Wheeler Obituary
Wheeler, Dianna
1951 - 2020
Dianna L. Wheeler, age 68, passed away on March 9, 2020. Born November 13, 1951 to the late Robert and Wanda Thompson of Columbus, Ohio. Preceded in death by her parents, niece, nephew and their children, granddaughter, and mother-in-law. Survived by her husband of 45 loving years, Leo Wheeler; children, Robert (Julie) Thompson, Tara (Bill) Yost, John (Brenda) Wheeler, Jeffrey (Jennifer) Wheeler, and Richard (Thomasina) Wheeler; 26 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; sister, Cindy (Bill) Noble; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and other dear friends and family. Friends may call from 4-8 PM on Friday, March 13 at the O. R. Woodyard South Chapel, 1346 S. High St, where the funeral service will be at 11 AM on Saturday, March 14. Interment Walnut Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the funeral home to help with funeral arrangements. See full obituary at www.orwoodyard.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 12, 2020
