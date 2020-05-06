Cobb, Dianne
Dianne Cobb, age 57. Sunrise February 16, 1963 and Sunset May 2, 2020. Private services Visitation 9AM and Funeral Service 10AM Saturday, May 9, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.) Please were gloves and mask for the service. Interment at Evergreen Cemetery. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute, live-stream and offer condolences to the COBB Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 6 to May 7, 2020.