|
|
Doss (nee Longsworth), Dianne L.
1956 - 2020
Dianne L. Doss (nee Longsworth) passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at 5:50 a.m. She was born October 4, 1956, to George and Sarah Longsworth who preceded her in death. Dianne was a 1975 graduate of McClain High School in Greenfield, OH, and a graduate of Franklin University with a Bachelors in Public Administration. She retired from the State of Ohio after 30 years ending her career in public service at the Public Utilities Commission. Survivors include her husband, Thomas Doss of Grove City, OH; their son, Christopher Doss of Columbus, OH; Dianne's twin sister, Denise Longsworth of Grove City, OH; chosen brother, Bill Bushnell of Georgetown, TX; special friend, Sue Early of Georgetown, TX; mother-in-law, Barbara J. Doss of Grove City, Oh; sister-in-law, Barbie Doss of Columbus, OH; brothers-in-law, Kenneth Doss, Grove City, and Corbett Doss, Columbus; and brother- and sister-in-law, Morris and Cindi Doss of Denver, CO. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her father-in-law Donald C. Doss. and a half-brother Gilbert C. Hilderbrand of Georgia. Dianne was active in the Order of Eastern Star Grove City Chapter #502 serving as Worthy Matron and holding other offices. She served as an officer in the Emera and Estrella Clubs. Special thanks to Amy Daniels, friend of the family, who gave exceptional care to Dianne during her last days. Many thanks to Ohio Living Hospice employees for their compassion and to Jackson Township CARES Greg Tussing who helped in so many ways. Since Dianne had a special fondness for shepherd rescues, please consider donating in her memory to any dog rescue agency. Because of the COVID-19 situation, there will be no visitation or graveside services. The family will host a Celebration of Dianne's Life later in the Spring or early Summer. SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, Grove City, Ohio is serving the family at this time. Where online condolences may be left at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 21, 2020