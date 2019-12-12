|
Parker, Dianne
1964 - 2019
Dianne Kay Parker, age 73, of Carroll, OH, passed away December 11, 2019. She was born November 13, 1946 to the late Harry and Maxine Van De Velde in Mt. Vernon, OH. Dianne was a 1964 graduate of North High School. She loved everyone she met. Dianne was a member of Peace United Methodist Church in Pickerington. Survived by her husband of 52 years, Jerry; two sons, David (Marcia) Parker and Dan (Laura) Parker; and sister, Linda Lambert of Michigan. She has donated her body to Ohio State University College of Medicine. A celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations can be made in her name to Mt. Carmel Hospice or Peace United Methodist Church on Diley Rd., Pickerington, OH. Arrangements by DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019