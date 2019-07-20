Home

Dick Harmon Jr. Obituary
Harmon Jr., Dick
Charles Richard "Dick" Harmon, Jr., 80, a lifelong resident of Alexandria, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019 at Riverside Hospital. He was born June 2nd, 1939 in Columbus, the son of Charles Richard and Helen (Williams) Harmon. Dick retired from EBCO Manufacturing\Oasis as Vice President of International Operations. His 34 years of service and dedication culminated with an induction into the Bottled Water Hall of Fame. This prestigious international award honors individuals who have made significant contributions to the bottled water industry and their communities. Dick held a 58-year membership with the Reynoldsburg Masonic Lodge #340 and the Teheran Grotto Association. He was a man of many talents, a world traveler, and an avid golfer. One of his greatest accomplishments on the course was his Double Eagle at Muirfield on the 15th hole. Surviving is his wife Tammy (Weaver) Harmon of Alexandria, daughters: Laurie Tarrier, Julie Gravette, Jody Choberka, Rachael Harmon; grandchildren: Josh, Jake, Jana, Jillian, Jennie; Sister Diane Hammond. Visitation will take place on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 4-7P.M. at KAUBER- FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, 289 S. Main Street, Pataskala, OH, 43062. Additional visitation will begin at 11:30 A.M. on Friday, July 26, 2019 at the funeral home. Funeral services will begin at 1:00 P.M. at the funeral home, friends will be invited to share memories beginning at 12:30 P.M. Pastor Bret Rizzo will officiate. Interment will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery, Alexandria. Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Beautiful Skies Fund #314981. An online memorial will be available at www.kauberfraley.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 21, 2019
