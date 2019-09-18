|
Stahr, Dick
1937 - 2019
Dick Stahr, age 82, passed away peacefully at home on September 18, 2019. Past President and Deacon of Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Graduate and Vice President of South High School Class 1956. Avid Golfer, previous member of Jefferson and Groveport Country Clubs. Owner of Franklin Forest Products, Inc. since 1980. Preceded in death by parents Melvin and Gwendolyn Stahr. Survived by wife, Janie of 59 years of marriage; sons, Mike (Amy) Stahr and Doug (Laura) Stahr; grandchildren, Shelbie, Nick, Audrey and Eva; brother, Dave (Jody) Stahr; niece, Kaylee and nephews, Kevin and K.C. Private family service to be held. Arrangements with GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High St., Columbus, Ohio 43207. Those who wish may direct memorial contributions to Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 80 E. Markison Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43207 or Mount Carmel Hospice, 1144 Dublin Rd, Columbus, Ohio 43214. To sign and view Dick's online guest book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 22, 2019