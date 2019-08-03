The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Dimitra E. "Toula" Spiropoulos


1936 - 2019
Dimitra E. "Toula" Spiropoulos Obituary
Spiropoulos, Dimitra E. "Toula"
1936 - 2019
Dimitra E. "Toula" Spiropoulos, age 82 of Columbus died Friday, August 2, 2019 at home. Preceded in death by parents, Eleftherios & Vasiliki Bakopanos. Survived by husband, James Spiropoulos; sons, John, Terry (Beth) and William Spiropoulos; granddaughters, Jacqueline, Lexi and Melina; a large extended family in Greece and many dear friends and neighbors. Member of Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 555 North High Street, Columbus where the funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, August 8, 2019 with Fr. Demetrios Gardikes, officiating. Burial: Union Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday with Trisagion Service at 7:30 p.m. at RUTHERFORD FUNERAL HOME, 2383 NORTH HIGH STREET, COLUMBUS. Condolences may be left at: www.RutherfordFuneralHome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019
