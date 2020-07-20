1/1
Dina (Ciotola) Milano
1937 - 2020
Dina (Ciotola) Milano, 82, of Westerville, Ohio, peacefully passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020, surrounded by her family. Dina was born on August 24, 1937, in Cerreto, Italy. She is preceded in death by her loving parentS Francesco and Concetta Ciotola, her brothers Domenico, Angelo, Bruno, and Benito Ciotola, her brother-in-law Franco Policaro and her cousin Reverend Monsignor Romano Ciotola. She is survived by her husband of sixty-four years, Giuseppe Milano; her sister, Giovanna (Ciotola) Policaro; sisters-in-law, Italia Ciotola, Sylvia Ciotola, Evelina Ciotola, and Maria Ciotola; son, Giuseppe Milano Jr. (Mary-Jo); daughters, Tina Milano-Cates (Dennis), and Brenda Friedel (Jim); grandchildren, Paul Tavella (Leah), Daniela Milano, Gabriella Stutzman (Desmond), Enzo Milano, Brandon Friedel, Armanda Milano, Christina Friedel, and Nicole Friedel, along with great-grandchildren, Gia and Marco Tavella. Dina was the matriarch of the family and was always there to lend a hand to whomever needed her. She was a very loving, caring, and compassionate person to her family and friends. She had many friends in Columbus, Ohio and Pompano Beach, Florida, whom she held dear to her heart. Her beautiful smile will be missed by all. Dina and husband Giuseppe founded Milano's Steakhouse and Villa Milano Banquet Center. Her sense of style and grace contributed to charming many customers throughout the years. She always enjoyed spending time tending to her flowers and sharing her passion for cooking. The family would like to extend our sincerest gratitude to Dr. Bryan Grischow, the staff at St. Ann's Hospital. Dina will forever be in our hearts. We love you, "Daisy." In lieu of flowers, the family is asking donations to be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation, St. Jude, or the Holy Family Soup Kitchen. Her funeral Mass is Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 1p.m., at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 313 North State Street, Westerville. Entombment to follow, St. Joseph Cemetery, Lockbourne. There is no visitation. Arrangements entrusted with the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 West Fifth Avenue, Columbus. Condolences may be sent via www.johnquint.com. MASKS are required for the funeral Mass.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 20 to Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME
1177 West 5th Avenue
Columbus, OH 43212
614-294-4416
