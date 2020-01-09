|
|
Evans, Dinah
1944 - 2020
Dinah L. Evans, age 75, of Columbus, passed away January 8, 2020. Retired from Grange Insurance. Preceded in death by her husband of 42 years of marriage, Robert Evans, sisters Virginia "Nindy" Rockwell and Pat Walls, brothers Lehmane "Gene" Davis and Forest Davis, 3 step-brothers. Survived by children, Marla Schwarzbek and Michael Evans; granddaughters, Heather Schwarzbek and Ashley (John) Bowman; great-granddaughter, Stella Bowman; nieces, nephews, and other relatives. Family will receive friends Monday, January 13, 2020 from 11 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. at GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High St., Columbus, Ohio. Pastor Edward Engelbrecht officiating. Interment to follow at Obetz Cemetery. Those who wish may direct memorial contributions to the (). To sign and view Dinah's online guest book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020