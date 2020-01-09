Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graumlich Funeral Home
1351 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
614-444-7854
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Graumlich Funeral Home
1351 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
View Map
Service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
1:00 PM
Graumlich Funeral Home
1351 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dinah Evans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dinah Evans


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dinah Evans Obituary
Evans, Dinah
1944 - 2020
Dinah L. Evans, age 75, of Columbus, passed away January 8, 2020. Retired from Grange Insurance. Preceded in death by her husband of 42 years of marriage, Robert Evans, sisters Virginia "Nindy" Rockwell and Pat Walls, brothers Lehmane "Gene" Davis and Forest Davis, 3 step-brothers. Survived by children, Marla Schwarzbek and Michael Evans; granddaughters, Heather Schwarzbek and Ashley (John) Bowman; great-granddaughter, Stella Bowman; nieces, nephews, and other relatives. Family will receive friends Monday, January 13, 2020 from 11 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. at GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High St., Columbus, Ohio. Pastor Edward Engelbrecht officiating. Interment to follow at Obetz Cemetery. Those who wish may direct memorial contributions to the (). To sign and view Dinah's online guest book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dinah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -