Lamarr, Dion

1983 - 2020

Dion Lamarr, age 37, went home to be with the Lord May 10, 2020. Dion can be viewed Saturday, May 23, 2020 from 9-10:30AM at Family Missionary Baptist Church, 996 Oakwood Ave. Private Funeral Services to follow. Interment Green Lawn Cemetery. Masks are REQUIRED to enter the church. Arrangements by SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES, 4019 E. Livingston Ave., Cols., OH 43227. 614-444-1463.



