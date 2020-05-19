Dion Lamarr
1983 - 2020
Dion Lamarr, age 37, went home to be with the Lord May 10, 2020. Dion can be viewed Saturday, May 23, 2020 from 9-10:30AM at Family Missionary Baptist Church, 996 Oakwood Ave. Private Funeral Services to follow. Interment Green Lawn Cemetery. Masks are REQUIRED to enter the church. Arrangements by SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES, 4019 E. Livingston Ave., Cols., OH 43227. 614-444-1463.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 19 to May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
23
Viewing
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Family Missionary Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Smoot Funeral Services
4019 E. Livingston Ave.
Columbus, OH 43227
614-444-1463
