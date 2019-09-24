|
|
Voelker, Dirken T.
1932 - 2019
Dirken T. Voelker, age 86, passed away at home on Sunday, September 22, 2019 after battling cancer. He is preceded in death by his parents Harold and Gladys Voelker, his sister Deidre Lehrer, brothers-in-law Jack Falleur, Harold Lehrer and Walter Reed. Dirk was married to Sharon Frank Voelker until her death in February 2006. He is lovingly survived by their children, Debby (John) Cacchio, Dow (Brenda) Voelker, Dori (Bill) Easdale and Dede (Jim) Abbruzzese; grandchildren, Chad (Stacey) Cacchio, Trevor and Allison Voelker, Jessica, Cailey and Maddy Easdale, Justin (Joanna), Marcus, Makenna and Delaney Abbruzzese; great-grandchildren, Sophia and Stella Cacchio and Parker Abbruzzese. He is also survived by his dear friend, Bette Dugger and her loving family; his sister, Dawn Falleur; sister-in-law, Donna Reed; nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and cousin, Karelisa Hartigan. Dirk was born in Columbus, OH on October 17, 1932. He graduated from Grandview Heights High School, Class of 1950, and was a member of the Brotherhood of Rooks Fraternity. He joined First Community Church in Marble Cliff as a passionate follower of the Rev. Roy Burkhart in the late 1940's. He graduated from Washington and Lee University with a Bachelor of Arts degree, was a member of the Phi Kappa Sigma Fraternity, and Phi Beta Kappa Society, and was a member of the ROTC program which he continued at The Ohio State University while completing his law degree. Upon graduation in 1956 he served 2 years active duty in the United States Army. He was stationed in Seattle, Washington and Oakland, CA. He joined his father's law practice which became Voelker and Voelker Attorneys at Law. His son, Dow, joined the practice and in 1996 they opened Tri-Village Title Agency, Inc., in addition to their law practice. He served on the Council for the Village of Marble Cliff and then became the Village Solicitor for Marble Cliff, serving approximately 20 years. He was an active member of the Real Property Committee of the Columbus Bar Association and past President of the Lawyer's Club of Columbus. He was a well-respected real estate and title attorney in Central Ohio for over 60 years. He was a 50 year member of Triangle Masonic Lodge No. 748 and the Valley of Columbus Scottish Rite and a long-time member of the Order of Symposiarchs of America. He was a life-long resident of Grandview Heights/Marble Cliff, served as a Board member of the Grandview Heights High School Alumni Association, was a founding member of the Grandview Heights-Marble Cliff Historical Society and a regular supporter of the Grandview Heights Sports Hall of Fame. His children would like him to be remembered as someone who had a love of learning, was honest, humble and kind. Friends may call at the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 W. Fifth Ave., Friday 4-7 p.m. Masonic service Friday 7 p.m. Private Burial will be officiated by Rev. Jim Long of First Community Church. Donations may be made to the Grandview Heights Library or Grandview Heights High School Alumni Association. The family would like to thank Ohio Health Hospice for all of their support during this difficult time. Arrangements by Deyo-Davis Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.deyodavis.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019