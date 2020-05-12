Dixie Artrip
Artrip, Dixie
1940 - 2020
Dixie Lee Artrip, 80, of Circleville passed away on May 11, 2020. She was born on February 16, 1940 in Columbus to Harold and Dorothy (Cottrell) Springer. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband William Artrip. Dixie is survived by her son Eddie (Kim) Artrip, 6 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and 1 great, great grandchild and brother Billy Springer. A graveside service will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Forest Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Forest Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
740-474-7523
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 12, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Linda M
