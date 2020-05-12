Artrip, Dixie
1940 - 2020
Dixie Lee Artrip, 80, of Circleville passed away on May 11, 2020. She was born on February 16, 1940 in Columbus to Harold and Dorothy (Cottrell) Springer. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband William Artrip. Dixie is survived by her son Eddie (Kim) Artrip, 6 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and 1 great, great grandchild and brother Billy Springer. A graveside service will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Forest Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 12 to May 13, 2020.