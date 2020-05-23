Gianikos, Dixie

1938 - 2020

Dixie L. Gianikos, age 82, passed away peacefully at her home Thursday morning, May 21, 2020 with her husband John and daughter Chrissy by her side. Dixie was born January 5, 1938 to her parents the late Ardmore and Virginia Kirby Dobbs. She graduated from East High School. Dixie had a beautiful voice and enjoyed singing and performing in her younger years, She was employed Nationwide Insurance Co. for many years where she made many life long friends. Preceded in death by mom Virginia, Aunt Pauline Dodgion and beloved son Tommy John Gianikos. Survived by her loving husband of 62 years, John; daughters and sons-in-law, Kim and Mike England, Chris and Randy Quickel; grandchildren, Breanne Quickel, Alyssa England and Scott Quickel; great grandson, Lane Michael; beloved siblings, Diana Humphry, James (Gloria) Dobbs; and special cousin, Kathryn (Jim) Dado; many other loving family members and dear friends. Friends may call Wednesday, May 27 from 10am until time of service at 11am at the O. R.WOODYARD CO. FUNERAL HOME, 1346 S. High St. Kathryn Dado officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.



