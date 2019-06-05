Home

Shaw-Davis Funeral Home - Beechwold-Clintonville Chapel
4341 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43214
(614) 262-2600
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Donald J. Welter, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Arlington Court Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. He was born 11-22-33 to Pius and Frances (Swartzmiller) Welter in Toledo, Ohio. He graduated from University of Toledo in 1955 and shortly thereafter fell in love and married Joan (Gstalder) Welter, whom he called, "the most beautiful woman in the world." He was father to Joseph (Barbara), John (Patricia), and James (Maria); grandfather to Michael (Emma), Daniel, Mary, Patrick (Amanda), Jenna, Justin, Chris, and Jake; and great grandfather to Emma. He is survived by his wife, Joan; younger brother, Tom; and older sister, Regina. He is preceded in death by older sisters Jane, Dorothy, and Gracie. In lieu of flowers or donations, please hug someone you love and tell them how special they are to you. Family will receive friends Saturday, June 15 from 1-2 pm at SHAW-DAVIS FUNERAL HOMES, 4341 N. High St., Cols., 43214, where memorial service will follow at 2 pm.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 9, 2019
