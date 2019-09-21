|
|
Davis, Dola A.
1936 - 2019
Dola A. Davis was born August 15, 1936 in Kimberly, WV. She attended
The Ohio State University where she met the love of her life, Joseph E. Davis to whom she was married for 58 years. Employed many years at Scholastic Book Fairs and retired from Huntington Bank. Dola enjoyed spending her free time in her garden and with her family. She loved to listen to music and had an eclectic musical pallette. On August 7, 2019 Dola passed away. She was preceded in death by her husband Joseph Davis; father Delmar Coleman Sr; mother Emma Coleman; and brothers Delmar Coleman Jr, Jerry Coleman and Kevin Coleman. She is survived by her son Jason Davis; daughters Melissa Byron and Heather Davis (Kevin Montavon); granddaughters Lailah Byron, Kennedy Davis and Gabriella Byron; sisters Beverly (Donnie) Muse, Gwenith Coleman, Brenda Hackett and Patricia Coleman; and a host of nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. Dola will be missed and never forgotten. Mass of Memorial will be held at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Westerville on September 28, 2019 with visitation beginning at 9:30 am.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 23, 2019