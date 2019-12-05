Home

Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
614-818-1188
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
Dollie Fiedler


1927 - 2019
Dollie Fiedler Obituary
Fiedler, Dollie
1927 - 2019
Dollie Dortha (O'Dell) Fiedler, passed away after a long illness. Those who passed before her, husband Blake and daughter Terry Lisa Dishman. She is survived by son, Larry Fiedler, Columbus, OH; daughter, Sherry Flieger, Olympia, Washington; 2 sisters Jewell Martin, Russelville, WV and Judith (John) Fitzwater, Parkersburg, WV; 6 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, beloved nieces and nephews and many friends. Dollie retired from ITT building services division. She enjoyed spending time with friends and family, especially dining out and shopping. Memorial service will be held on December 27, 2019 at 1pm at Newcomer Funeral Home, NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus. Burial to follow at Glen Rest Memorial Estate, Reynoldsburg, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Mother Angeline McCrory Manor, 5199 E. Broad St., Columbus, OH 43213. Messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.NewcomerColumbus.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 14, 2019
