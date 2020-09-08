McConaha, Dollie
1943 - 2020
Dollie R. McConaha, age 77, of Columbus, passed away Monday, September 7, 2020 at Grant Medical Center. She was born June 5, 1943 in McRoberts, Kentucky, daughter of the late Charlie and Rhoda (Wright) Belcher. She was employed by Swan Cleaners in Canal Winchester for many years as the store manager. Dollie was a member of Bloom Baptist Church. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren. She is survived by her son, Eric "Shane" (Tammy Ketter) McConaha of West Chester; grandchildren, Joshua (Emma), Kerrie, Matthew, and Adam McConaha; sister, Betty (Albert) Gilman of Amanda; brothers, Rick and Brian Belcher, both of Rockingham, NC; many nieces, nephews and cousins. She is preceded in death by her husband Ronny McConaha, sisters Sue Gilman and infant Dale Ann Belcher and brother Wayne Belcher. Funeral service will be held at 12pm Friday, September 11, 2020 at TAYLOR-THELLER Funeral Home, 111 W. Main St., Amanda with Pastor Mike O'Bryant officiating. Interment will follow at Amanda Township Cemetery. Friends may call from 10am until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home. Friends may make memorial contributions to Stowe Mission of Central Ohio, P.O. box 6341, Columbus, Ohio 43206. Condolences may be made at www.mytaylorfuneralhome.com
.