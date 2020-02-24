Home

Dolly M. Jones

Dolly M. Jones Obituary
Jones, Dolly M.
1925 - 2020
Dolly M. Jones, 94, passed away on February 23, 2020. She was born on December 18, 1925. She was preceded in death by her husband Raymond L. Jones Jr., parents Vernon and Mickey Dudley. Surviving family includes children, Steven (Carolyn) Jones, Robert (Sam) Jones, Raymond (Debbie) Jones III; grandchildren, Peter (Caroline) Dunkle, Brad (Ally) Jones, Carissa Jones; great-grandchildren, Abigail, Audrey, Remy, Bryce, David; special friends of the family, the Miller's. Visitation will be held from 5-7pm Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. A funeral service will begin at 2pm Thursday, February 27, 2020 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Sunset Cemetery, Galloway, OH. To leave a message for the family visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 25, 2020
