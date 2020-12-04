McElvain, Dolly

1934 - 2020

Dolly Sarah McElvain, age 86, passed away December 1, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born June 8, 1934 to parents the late Clark and Rachel White West in Pomeroy, Ohio. Dolly was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was always doing for her family and others and enjoyed a little time playing Bingo. She is preceded in death by her husband Thomas McElvain Sr. and siblings Mildred, Jane, Eva, Dow, Jimmie and Dodie. Survived by sons, Thomas McElvain Jr. and Jimmie (Mary) McElvain; daughter, Holly (Joe) Leach; many grandchildren, and great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends. Visitation will be held at the O. R. WOODYARD CO. Funeral Home, 1346 S. High St, Sunday, December 6 from 2-5PM, where funeral service will be held Monday 10:30am. Pastor Howard Cameron officiating. Interment Walnut Hill Cemetery.



