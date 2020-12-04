1/
Dolly McElvain
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dolly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McElvain, Dolly
1934 - 2020
Dolly Sarah McElvain, age 86, passed away December 1, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born June 8, 1934 to parents the late Clark and Rachel White West in Pomeroy, Ohio. Dolly was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was always doing for her family and others and enjoyed a little time playing Bingo. She is preceded in death by her husband Thomas McElvain Sr. and siblings Mildred, Jane, Eva, Dow, Jimmie and Dodie. Survived by sons, Thomas McElvain Jr. and Jimmie (Mary) McElvain; daughter, Holly (Joe) Leach; many grandchildren, and great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends. Visitation will be held at the O. R. WOODYARD CO. Funeral Home, 1346 S. High St, Sunday, December 6 from 2-5PM, where funeral service will be held Monday 10:30am. Pastor Howard Cameron officiating. Interment Walnut Hill Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
6
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
7
Funeral service
10:30 AM
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home
1346 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
(614) 221-7746
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved