Moser, Dolores A.

1932 - 2019

Dolores Ann Moser, 86, of Sunbury, Ohio passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Affectionately known as "Grandma Dee", she loved all of the children she was privileged to care for over the years. She was an avid reader and a true patriot who did whatever she could to support the troops. Dee was born September 25, 1932 in Greenwich, OH to the late Charles (Coutts) and Charles Watson; also preceded in death by her husband Charles; daughters Donna Slone and Melinda Leach; and siblings James Watson, Dorothy King, Charlene King and Margaret Sweeting. She is survived by her sons Charles (Rebecca) Moser and David (Lori) Moser; son-in-law Steven Leach; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, "honorary" grandchildren and friends. A visitation will be held from 12-2pm with a 2pm service on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Schoedinger Northeast Chapel, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna, OH 43230. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio, PO Box 430, Newark, OH 43058-0430 or Fisher House Foundation Inc., 12300 Twinbrook Pkwy #410, Rockville, MD 20852. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories or extend condolences. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary