Abraham, Dolores
1931 - 2020
Dolores J. Abraham ("Dee"), 88, passed away October 23, 2020. She was born on December 10, 1931 to the late Augustus and Florence Trantanella in Eaton, Ohio. She was preceded by her parents, husband William J. Abraham and brother Joseph Trantanella. Dee is survived by her sons, Rick J. (Sharon) Abraham and Joseph R. Abraham; grandchildren, Matthew W. Abraham and Fiancé Kaitlyn Walsh, and Stephanie N. (Kenneth) Knox; brother, Richard Trantanella; brother-in-law, Mitchell (Bebe) Abraham; and many extended family members. After graduation from Eaton High School, Dee attended Ohio University. While there, she had the prestigious honor to be Rifle Queen. She received her Bachelor's Degree in English at OU and taught high school in Ohio for five years. She enjoyed having a good time with friends and family and loved traveling to Miami, Las Vegas, Palm Desert and other vacation spots. Dee enjoyed close friendships with people of multiple generations and stayed active with those friends until the end. She had an elegance, beauty and presence that captured any room she entered. Dee combined sophistication and class with humor and was always the life of the party. She was never afraid to speak her mind and was loved by many. Family will receive friends from 11:30am-1pm on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST, 1051 E Johnstown Rd, Gahanna. A private family funeral service will be held. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
