1/1
Dolores Abraham
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Abraham, Dolores
1931 - 2020
Dolores J. Abraham ("Dee"), 88, passed away October 23, 2020. She was born on December 10, 1931 to the late Augustus and Florence Trantanella in Eaton, Ohio. She was preceded by her parents, husband William J. Abraham and brother Joseph Trantanella. Dee is survived by her sons, Rick J. (Sharon) Abraham and Joseph R. Abraham; grandchildren, Matthew W. Abraham and Fiancé Kaitlyn Walsh, and Stephanie N. (Kenneth) Knox; brother, Richard Trantanella; brother-in-law, Mitchell (Bebe) Abraham; and many extended family members. After graduation from Eaton High School, Dee attended Ohio University. While there, she had the prestigious honor to be Rifle Queen. She received her Bachelor's Degree in English at OU and taught high school in Ohio for five years. She enjoyed having a good time with friends and family and loved traveling to Miami, Las Vegas, Palm Desert and other vacation spots. Dee enjoyed close friendships with people of multiple generations and stayed active with those friends until the end. She had an elegance, beauty and presence that captured any room she entered. Dee combined sophistication and class with humor and was always the life of the party. She was never afraid to speak her mind and was loved by many. Family will receive friends from 11:30am-1pm on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST, 1051 E Johnstown Rd, Gahanna. A private family funeral service will be held. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. To leave condolences or share a memory visit www.schoedinger.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Visitation
11:30 - 01:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
(614) 939-4558
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved