Bowles, Dolores Adele

1933 - 2020

Dolores Adele Bowles, age 87, met Jesus face to face Monday, October 5, 2020 in Columbus, OH. She was born June 5, 1933 in Cincinnati to the late Alvin Joseph and Eleanor Schulte Lucking. Above all, Dolores is celebrated as a loving Christian mother and grandmother whose affection was generously displayed throughout her entire extended family. She hosted many family reunions, cherishing their times together. Dolores was not only generous with her family, she was also gifted with a compassionate heart, feeling especially called to serve those with developmental disabilities. Further, Dolores was the 'adopted mom' of her kids' friends, welcoming them at every opportunity. Dolores loved creating her landscape and abstract oil paintings, doing pottery, writing poetry, attending Christian concerts, and tending to her herbs. She will be deeply missed by her surviving children, Beth (Ruth Heller) Bowles of Pittsburgh, PA, Steve Bowles of Waldorf, MD, Sue Bowles of Pataskala, Chris (Annette) Bowles of Middletown, and Scott Bowles of Pataskala, and their father, Tom Bowles; grandchildren, Ellyce Bowles, Amanda (Kevin) Sloneker, and Samantha Bowles; great granddaughter, Ashlynn Sloneker; sisters, Adaline (Len) Partusch and Audrey (Bill) Werle; numerous beloved nieces, nephews, and friends. In addition to her parents, Dolores is preceded in death by her son Rusty Bowles, and sisters Marie (Bill) Kleiman, Dot Lucking, and Eleanor (Joe) Wintering. The family will receive friends on Monday, Oct 12, from 2:30-3:30pm at The Gate Church in Pickerington, with a celebration of life immediately following at 3:45pm. Wear bright colors, please! In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Dolores's name to her home church in Pataskala, REAL Church, the Franklin Cty Bd of Developmental Disabilities, or ADAMH of Franklin Cty.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store